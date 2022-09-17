This beautiful home built in 2019 features five bedrooms, four and one-half bath and sits on 10 acres behind a long, private gated entrance. Relax and grab some popcorn as you sit in the home theater and enjoy a movie. The spacious covered brick patio overlooks a gated salt water pool with water slide. A perfect place to entertain with family and friends. All new hardwood flooring and tile throughout the home with bonus room. The large open kitchen includes a granite countertop island, wine cooler, plenty of storage space and a huge pantry. The Great Room offers gorgeous vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Outside is a 1400 SF workshop! This house has it all!
5 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $899,999
