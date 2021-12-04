 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $269,900

Beautifully maintained home located in Wildburd Run. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, double garage, approx 2698 square feet. Fenced back yard, front porch. Master bedroom could be upstairs or downstairs. Upstairs and downstairs laundry. Spacious additional family/media room upstairs. Smart home offering all the bells and whistles that today's buyers are searching for. Better hurry! $269,900.

