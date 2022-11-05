5 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $314,000

Welcome home to the charming neighborhood of Wildbird Run! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is sure to impress you with it’s beautiful features and upgrades! Features include: formal dining room (with crown molding), living room (with decorative built-in storage), 2 washer/dryer connections (1st and 2nd floor) and luxury vinyl flooring. The kitchen is upgraded with granite, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, single tub sink, large island with counter seating, and an open floorpan to living room! The first floor owners suite is highlighted with a trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and a large bathroom with double vanities, walk-in shower, and garden tub. The second story includes a large loft (second living room area), a second laundry room, and 4 additional bedrooms, including an owners suite (with balcony, trey ceiling and double vanity bathroom). Additional upgrades include: Tuxedo touch home automation system, auto docking system with speakers, music port, and USB charging port. The exterior includes a beautiful curb appeal, a private backyard that backs up to the woods, a concrete patio, 2 car garage and a Rinnai tankless hot water heater! Don’t delaying in seeing first hand all this home has to offer!