5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $169,999

SAY WHAT? 5 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHS for UNDER $200k? The peaceful, country living life. On 3/4 of an acre and only a few minutes away from Francis Marion University and big hospitals ; MUSC and McLeod and the infamous Downtown Florence! A little over an hour to the beach and the state capital, home to USC in Columbia, SC, and 2 1/2 to Charlotte and Charleston. This freshly painted 5 bedroom 3 bath home has been recently renovated with new flooring, new 30 year architectural shingled roof, and new central heating and air w/ new duct work. It has a covered porch at the rear of the home that can be screened in. This home offers an open kitchen with butcher island. A larger separate master bed/bath with a large cozy family room and separate large living room and dining room. An additional bonus room with it's on entrance. All this on the inside but let's not fail to recognize the 3/4 of an acre it sits on! It’s also in close proximity to ABB, OTIS ELEVATOR and the Industry Way. **Paid $2400 for a retro fit kit to certify a mobile home foundation for a FHA loan and de titling. Sq ft estimated and should be verified by buyers or buyers agent if important.

