This completely updated 2 story colonial home is in the perfect location, walking distance to Timrod park and less than a mile from Downtown!! Updates include: LVT hardwood floor on the first floor, vinyl floor with tile pattern (bathroom) on second floor, granite counter top/subway tile back splash in the kitchen, along with GE stainless steel appliances, Split HVAC unit system replace 2016/2019. Roof replaced in 2019. But the best part is the back yard, with two floors of screened in porches and a black walnut tree! Just this year the sellers have planted 2 Fuji apple trees, 1 Granny Smith apple tree, 1 raspberry bush, 2 blueberry bushes, a kiwi bush, 2 peach trees and Carolina banana. With some light care you'll have tons of home grown fresh produce!!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $230,000
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former West Florence star pitcher Akeem Bostick, has been called up to join the New York Mets for their game tonight against …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second wounded Friday night after shots were fired into a car on Hoffmeyer Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Theodore Lester Elementary School has created a garden program to honor the late Susie Bennett, a former staff member.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Kody Hanna’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth lifted Florence Post 1 to Wednesday’s 6-5 win over Camden, sending co…
McBEE, S.C. − Clemson Extension agent Tony Melton has retired from his job, twice. But he keeps working.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for assistance in identifying people wanted for questioning in the vandalism of Florence area fountains Wednesday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence city judicial bench is now full again. City Judge Alesha Lewis was sworn in by fellow City Judge Linward Edwards Monday evening in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence is on its biggest stage this season, playing in the main draw of the American Legion state tournament. On Friday, Po…
SUMTER, S.C. – Carson Haynes likely won’t forget the dogpile at Riley Park anytime soon.