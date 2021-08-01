 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $230,000

This completely updated 2 story colonial home is in the perfect location, walking distance to Timrod park and less than a mile from Downtown!! Updates include: LVT hardwood floor on the first floor, vinyl floor with tile pattern (bathroom) on second floor, granite counter top/subway tile back splash in the kitchen, along with GE stainless steel appliances, Split HVAC unit system replace 2016/2019. Roof replaced in 2019. But the best part is the back yard, with two floors of screened in porches and a black walnut tree! Just this year the sellers have planted 2 Fuji apple trees, 1 Granny Smith apple tree, 1 raspberry bush, 2 blueberry bushes, a kiwi bush, 2 peach trees and Carolina banana. With some light care you'll have tons of home grown fresh produce!!

