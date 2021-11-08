5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $249,900

Fantastic large family home with over 3,000 square feet all on one level and situated on over a half acre corner lot! A home that has it all! Five bedrooms plus a home office as well as three different entertaining rooms. Recent renovations include a new roof, new exterior vinyl siding, remodeled bathrooms, new flooring, granite counter tops, fresh paint throughout, etc. This property is conveniently located in a peaceful quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-95 and downtown Florence. Call to schedule a tour of this amazing home today!