5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $274,990

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $274,990

Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Hudson Plan features an open concept living space with a great room and dining area, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). Enjoy the 1st Primary w suite on the first floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The is also a flex room which could make the perfect office space. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The 2nd primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional gameroom space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.

