5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $279,990

New 2 Story home in West Lake Community! The desirable 2702 Plan has an open concept living space with great room nestled between a formal dining area, Laundry room, a cozy breakfast nook perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen features an open concept living space with a great room nestled between a formal dining area and a cozy breakfast nook, perfect for entertaining as well as half bathroom. On the 2nd floor has 5-bedroom w/ walk-in closet, Loft Owner Suite w/ full bath room walk-in closet, also full bath room.