Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 2702 Plan Including a versatile flex room and an open-concept layout featuring a Great room, Dining area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including a Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The Kitchen includes a pantry. There is also a powder room on the 1st floor. All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also includes an additional Loft on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2-car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $284,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
COLUMBIA, S.C. − Former South Florence High School quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw two touchdown passes in his collegiate debut as South Ca…
The Kroger Co. has agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The supermarket chain announced the plan on F…
MULLINS, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Mullins Police officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Tyla…
FLORENCE, S.C -- The Florence Family YMCA Friday, with help from the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, cut a ribbon to mark its 100th birt…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Rex Berman's last job was in Las Vegas where he oversaw a 10,000 seat arena that competed against much larger venues and, as…