 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $284,990

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $284,990

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Granby Plan highlights an open spacious great room overlooking a charming Dining area and a Flex Room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a game room and a 2 car garage. A 6 month social membership is included when purchasing a new home which includes access to all amenities, discounted rate for golf, food and drinks

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence's Turkey Trot ends in a tie

Florence's Turkey Trot ends in a tie

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Turkey Trot Thursday morning was doubly unique as the top two finishers were women -- Taylor Barnes and Caelin Sloan -- who finished hand-in-hand at the Briggs Elementary School finish line at 18:25 followed by Matthew Andrews at 18:43

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert