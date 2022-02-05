5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $291,490

You will love this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 2702 Plan highlights a versatile flex room and a generous great room that flows into a dining area and open Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with additional loft space on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.