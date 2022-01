5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $293,990

Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Granby Plan includes a versatile flex room and an open concept layout featuring a Great room, Dining area, Walk in Laundry Room and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional game room on the 2nd floor. Other Highlights include a 2-car garage.