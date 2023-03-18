Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Granby Plan highlights an open spacious great room overlooking a charming Dining area and a Flex Room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a game room and a 2 car garage. A 6 month social membership is included when purchasing a new home which includes access to all amenities, discounted rate for golf, food and drinks
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $294,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Women's NCAA tournament: South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, Virginia Tech earn No. 1 seeds. See the full bracket here.
The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A few postgame jogs did nothing to calm Aydin Palmer.
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence is ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time under coach Kenny Gray. Also for the first time under Gray, th…
Ukraine's military is focused on one task: removing Russian soldiers from the battlefield. But faced with a foe whose ranks are known to be ri…