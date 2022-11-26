 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $294,990

  Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $294,990

Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Hudson Plan boasts an open concept Kitchen, a Great room, and a dining area. In the Kitchen, there are gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (including Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite is on the 1st floor and has a private bath with dual vanity sinks. There is a powder room on the 1st floor. Other bedrooms are upstairs. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage. A 6 month social membership is included when purchasing a new home which includes access to all amenities, discounted rate for golf, food and drinks

