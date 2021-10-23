Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 3002 Plan features an open concept living space with a great room nestled between a formal dining area and a cozy breakfast nook, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (Includes; range, microwave, and dishwasher). Enjoy an in-law suite on the first floor that works perfectly for extended family or a home office. All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. One will find a relaxing covered porch space and a 2 -car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $297,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Hugh Leatherman is in hospice care.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The man accused of killing two police officers and injuring five more says he had no choice but to defend his life, his child…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Helping people realize their dream of home ownership has been Missy Stephens’ mission for 27 years.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The driver of a pickup died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on SC 403.
Growing pains: Florence City Council experiencing testy situations as council members learn to work together
FLORENCE – Five of the seven members of the Florence City Council say that the council is experiencing growing pains.
HARTSVILLE – The Blind Pig in Hartsville celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The pub is located in the former Bizzel…
KINGSTREE, S.C. – A clothing company is set to invest $7.5 million and create 116 new jobs in Williamsburg County. Citadel Brands announced Wednesday morning that it would be establishing a wholesale distribution facility along US 52 north of Kingstree.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday's Jam Fest at the City Center Farmer's Market was ultimately a fall celebration of the harvest, but it was jellies and jams that were front and center to that celebration.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Tawanda Hanna held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for her new business, Tawanda’s Notary Services and Accessories LLC.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Tickets are now on sale for the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center’s 2022 season, which features diverse musical offerings ranging from bluegrass to classical and Southern rock.