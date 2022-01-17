Five bedroom and four and a half bathroom home with 4,462 sq ft. This water front property is .55 acres and is located in Muldrow's Mill in south Florence. This home features and upstair and down stairs master. The upstairs master has a large bonus room perfect for office/inside storage/living area. Downstairs has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The backyard oasis has a large screen porch, deck, detached storage and large dock. This home is being sold AS-IS!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,000
