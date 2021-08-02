This unique property is tucked away in the hidden gem that is Sunset Acres subdivision. Just off Palmetto St. in West Florence, 2812 Danny Road is a short walk or golf cart ride to many restaurants including Southern Hops Brewing Co. The home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, approximately 2772 square feet, sitting on a half acre lot with a large fenced in backyard featuring an in-ground pool. Nicely updated, the main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, including a Master with recently renovated bathroom and large walk-in closet. The nicely equipped kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and has a large island and a skylight that lets the natural light stream in. Out back, there is a large porch/sunroom that overlooks the swimming pool which has a new liner and pump. The roof and water heater are also new. Going downstairs to the partial basement, there are 2 more bedrooms, a kitchen, and a full bath. This area has a separate outside entrance, and could make a great rental, Air BnB, or Mother in Law suite. The rental income from this floor could almost pay your mortgage! The backyard area has tons of storage, areas under the house can be used for storing lawn equipment, bicycles, etc. There is an attached storage area that houses the pool equipment, and a storage building in the backyard which will remain.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former West Florence star pitcher Akeem Bostick, has been called up to join the New York Mets for their game tonight against …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s Coastal Plain League team is trading its signature red and white for pink and black.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second wounded Friday night after shots were fired into a car on Hoffmeyer Road.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jennifer Hunt got COVID twice, the second time after being vaccinated.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died Friday afternoon in a vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Pamplico Highway.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Theodore Lester Elementary School has created a garden program to honor the late Susie Bennett, a former staff member.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − Kody Hanna’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth lifted Florence Post 1 to Wednesday’s 6-5 win over Camden, sending co…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for assistance in identifying people wanted for questioning in the vandalism of Florence area fountains Wednesday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina.
COWARD, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning seized cash, drugs and firearms as part of an operation to serve a search warrant.