5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

This unique property is tucked away in the hidden gem that is Sunset Acres subdivision. Just off Palmetto St. in West Florence, 2812 Danny Road is a short walk or golf cart ride to many restaurants including Southern Hops Brewing Co. The home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, approximately 2772 square feet, sitting on a half acre lot with a large fenced in backyard featuring an in-ground pool. Nicely updated, the main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, including a Master with recently renovated bathroom and large walk-in closet. The nicely equipped kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and has a large island and a skylight that lets the natural light stream in. Out back, there is a large porch/sunroom that overlooks the swimming pool which has a new liner and pump. The roof and water heater are also new. Going downstairs to the partial basement, there are 2 more bedrooms, a kitchen, and a full bath. This area has a separate outside entrance, and could make a great rental, Air BnB, or Mother in Law suite. The rental income from this floor could almost pay your mortgage! The backyard area has tons of storage, areas under the house can be used for storing lawn equipment, bicycles, etc. There is an attached storage area that houses the pool equipment, and a storage building in the backyard which will remain.