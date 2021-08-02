 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

This unique property is tucked away in the hidden gem that is Sunset Acres subdivision. Just off Palmetto St. in West Florence, 2812 Danny Road is a short walk or golf cart ride to many restaurants including Southern Hops Brewing Co. The home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, approximately 2772 square feet, sitting on a half acre lot with a large fenced in backyard featuring an in-ground pool. Nicely updated, the main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, including a Master with recently renovated bathroom and large walk-in closet. The nicely equipped kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and has a large island and a skylight that lets the natural light stream in. Out back, there is a large porch/sunroom that overlooks the swimming pool which has a new liner and pump. The roof and water heater are also new. Going downstairs to the partial basement, there are 2 more bedrooms, a kitchen, and a full bath. This area has a separate outside entrance, and could make a great rental, Air BnB, or Mother in Law suite. The rental income from this floor could almost pay your mortgage! The backyard area has tons of storage, areas under the house can be used for storing lawn equipment, bicycles, etc. There is an attached storage area that houses the pool equipment, and a storage building in the backyard which will remain.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones
Local News

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert