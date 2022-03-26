 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

Well loved home in mint condition. Bedroom on first floor currently used for craft room. Large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances. LVP and carpet. Huge master bedroom and master bath. Sitting area upstairs. Ready for new owners! Taxes are incorrect, and we are working on getting that corrected

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert