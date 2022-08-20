 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,990

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,990

OWNER’S SUITE ON THE MAIN | LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 3302 Plan includes an open concept design with a separate living room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert