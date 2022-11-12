Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Hudson Plan features an open concept living space with a great room and dining area, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). Enjoy the 1st Primary w suite on the first floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The is also a flex room which could make the perfect office space. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The 2nd primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional gameroom space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Results from Florence and Darlington counties' contested races.
FLORENCE, S.C. – More than 14% of South Carolina’s nearly 3.4 million registered voters already have cast their ballots for the 2022 general e…
FLORENCE, S.C. − West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said his fourth-ranked Knights are who they are.
FLORENCE, S.C. – State Sen. Mike Reichenbach of Florence has kept his campaign commitment to donate his entire Senate salary to local charities.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Voters elected Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson to the Florence City Council on Tuesday.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence and South Florence's second-round home playoff football games have been moved up to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday becaus…
FLORENCE, S.C. — While South Florence coach Drew Marlowe praised his top-ranked Bruins for their 61-18 win over Richland Northeast in Friday’s…
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy senior quarterback Hudson Spivey set a school record 102 passing touchdowns for his career in route to a 42-27 win over Pinewood Prep on Wednesday in the SCISA 3A state football semifinals.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Pee Dee basketball players were honored by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association as seniors to watch in thei…