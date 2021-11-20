 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $300,990

Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 3302 Plan includes an open concept design with a separate living room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. Other features include a relaxing covered porch space and a 2- car garage.

