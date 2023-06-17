Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Granby Plan highlights an open spacious great room overlooking a charming Dining area and a Flex Room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a game room and a 2 car garage. A 6 month social membership is included when purchasing a new home which includes access to all amenities, discounted rate for golf, food and drinks
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $300,990
