5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $307,000

Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Country Club Forest! This charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a must see! Features includes 3 spacious living areas including a formal living, den (with fireplace) large downstairs bonus living room, and a formal dining room. The kitchen includes an eat-in space and large butlers pantry area. The first floor includes a bedroom, with 4 additional bedrooms on the second floor. The exterior features a spacious yard, storage building and an extra large driveway for parking. This location is second to none and the home is sure to impress you with its charm and charter throughout.