5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $309,000

This "Smart House" is in like-new condition and ready for a family! The home features five bedrooms, including one downstairs with a full bath which could be used as the perfect office. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops as well as an island with seating. Upstairs boasts another den/family room with four additional bedrooms. The large master suite has double doors into the master bathroom which includes double vanities, a garden tub, and a separate shower. With plenty of space for any growing family, this home even includes technology to allow you to remotely control the thermostat, door locks, etc. Don't miss this opportunity, call to schedule your tour today!