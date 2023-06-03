OWNER’S SUITE ON THE MAIN | LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 3302 Plan Including an open concept design with a separate living room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including a Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan includes additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2-car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $311,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City Early College High School will be getting a new $11.3 million football stadium where the school’s track currently sits.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Tanner Hall’s summer goal is quite simple.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Eighteen Pee Dee softball players are all-state, per the South Carolina Association for Women’s. And several were also chosen…
FLORENCE, S.C. — In the grand scheme of things, Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart took Friday’s 4-2 loss to Horry in stride.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested two people and seized a gun and drugs following a traffic stop at the 140…