5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $311,990

Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 3002 Plan features an open concept living space with a great room nestled between a formal dining area and a cozy breakfast nook, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (Includes; range, microwave, and dishwasher). Enjoy an in-law suite on the first floor that works perfectly for extended family or a home office. All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. One will find a relaxing covered porch space and a 2 -car garage.

