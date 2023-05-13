OWNER’S SUITE ON THE MAIN | LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 3302 Plan Including an open concept design with a separate living room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including a Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan includes additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2-car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $313,990
