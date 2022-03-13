Elegantly restored 107 home, very convenient location. Home is on approx. 1/2 acre lot with plenty of yard. New Architect shingles. New vinyl windows, with aluminum wrap. New Dutch lap vinyl siding with doubled foam board with aluminum corners. New treated decking, 2 New Heat/Air, New tiled walk-in shower and bath, Refinished Floors, New kitchen cabinets with Granite, New light fixtures, New appliances, & much more.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
FLORENCE— — Since the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted to approve a policy of zero tolerance for fighting last year, the public pa…
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Wilson reached the mountaintop of Class 4A, winning 52-43 in Saturday’s state championship over A.C. Flora at the USC Aik…
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Introducing the Wilson Tigers’ warm-ups.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Two-time Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, Harris Avant, resigned from his post at Johnsonville after 25 y…
DARLINGTON, S.C.- Students from Darlington County gathered at Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology in the Conference Center to celebrate 50 students who have partnered with local businesses for a paid internship.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Donald Trump's Front Row Joes have arrived in Florence ahead of Saturday's Save America rally.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Kenny Gray knew his South Florence squad would be tested against Carolina Forest.
HARTSVILLE – Dancing with the stars of Darlington County, previously scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Center Theater, will take place March 17 at …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Major League Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry Monday night didn’t talk much about his playing days with the New York Mets an…