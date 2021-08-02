 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $315,000

  • Updated
Welcome home to the beautiful neighborhood of Windermere! This home has it all! New roof, new upstairs HVAC, new and refinished flooring, and fresh interior paint! Features of this home include: beautiful hardwood floors, formal study with gorgeous decorative paneling and built-in shelving; a large family room, spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, pantry, work island and a large eat in area with decorative built-ins! The second floor features all new carpet, new HVAC unit and and 5 bedrooms, including the owners suite with a large walk-in closet. The exterior features a spacious .43 acre corner lot, new roof, oversized 2 car garage with a storage room, fully fenced in back yard with a low maintenance vinyl fence, decorative stamped concrete patio with a decorative arbor! Don't miss your opportunity to make this your new home!

