Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Henderson Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. In the Kitchen, there are gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave hood, and Dishwasher). There is 1 bedroom and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional Loft Space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. A 6 month social membership is included when purchasing a new home which includes access to all amenities, discounted rate for golf, food and drinks
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $315,990
-
- Updated
