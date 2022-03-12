Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Henderson Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. In the Kitchen, there are gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave hood, and Dishwasher). There are 1 bedroom and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional Loft Space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $318,990
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Wilson reached the mountaintop of Class 4A, winning 52-43 in Saturday’s state championship over A.C. Flora at the USC Aik…
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Introducing the Wilson Tigers’ warm-ups.
FLORENCE— — Since the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted to approve a policy of zero tolerance for fighting last year, the public pa…
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's office investigators Wednesday seized drugs and guns and charged two people after they executed a search warrant at a Lake City residence.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Two-time Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, Harris Avant, resigned from his post at Johnsonville after 25 y…
DARLINGTON, S.C.- Students from Darlington County gathered at Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology in the Conference Center to celebrate 50 students who have partnered with local businesses for a paid internship.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − One key to Wilson’s success during the latter part of this season depended on one variable: Jevon must be on.
HARTSVILLE – Dancing with the stars of Darlington County, previously scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Center Theater, will take place March 17 at …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Donald Trump's Front Row Joes have arrived in Florence ahead of Saturday's Save America rally.