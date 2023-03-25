Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Hudson Plan features an open concept living space with a great room and dining area, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). Enjoy the first primary suite on the first floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The is also a flex room which could make the perfect office space. All other bedrooms, including a second primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The 2nd primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional gameroom space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $321,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence has its latest fields of dreams with the 75-acre Florence Sports Complex.
COLUMBIA — A former soldier shot and killed an active-duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a home in South Carolina before killi…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died and four others were injured Saturday night in a two-car head-on crash on Alligator Road near Twin Church Road.
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Instit…