 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $321,990

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $321,990

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Granby Plan highlights an open spacious great room overlooking a charming Dining area and a Flex Room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a game room and a 2 car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Balance fuels Wilson's offense

Balance fuels Wilson's offense

FLORENCE, S.C. – Now that the Wilson Tigers found their starting quarterback in Tremel Echols, they found something else even more important.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert