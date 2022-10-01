Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 2702 Plan features an open concept living space with a great room nestled between a formal dining area and a cozy breakfast nook, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional loft space on the 2nd floor as well. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage and a walk-in laundry room.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $322,490
