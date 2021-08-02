Welcome home to the charming neighborhood of White Hall! One of Florence's hidden treasures, the neighborhood of White Hall offers homes situated on large lots, quiet streets that are perfect for bike rides and family walks and large mature trees around every corner! If you are looking for a large family home, look no further. This home is situated on over an acre corner lot, and features a pool and great out door living space. With over 3,400 sq. ft. you will love the large rooms and the traditional feel to this home. With 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, the first floor includes a: dining room, living room, den with fireplace and access to the pool, kitchen, full bathroom, laundry room and a large bedroom. The second floor features the owners suite, with a full bathroom and large walk-in closet, and 3 additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. The exterior of this home includes a large enclosed room (previously the garage), 1.4 acre corner lot, large drive way with room for plenty of parking, a storage building with electricity, and an abundance of trees and landscaping for your enjoyment. This home is conveniently located at the end of Pine Needles road and provides access to interstate 95 and 20, parks, The Traces golf course, shopping, restaurants and zoned for West Florence schools. Don’t delay in seeing firsthand all this home has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000
