 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $327,490

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $327,490

Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Henderson Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. In the Kitchen, there are gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave hood, and Dishwasher). There is 1 bedroom and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional Loft Space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. A 6 month social membership is included when purchasing a new home which includes access to all amenities, discounted rate for golf, food and drinks

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sinkhole closes US 52 at Lake City

Sinkhole closes US 52 at Lake City

Crew members worked Saturday on a sewer repair/road repair project on U.S. 52 in Lake City. A sinkhole has U.S. 52, Ron McNair Boulevard, clos…

Johnsonville, Hemingway residents indicted in PPP fraud scheme

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert