Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 3002 Plan Including an open concept design with a separate living room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also includes additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $328,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – Rosters for the 2023 North-South all-star basketball games were announced Wednesday and six area athletes were selected.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- On the heels of several complaints by neighbors, Florence Police initiated a drug investigation in Queensferry off Third Loo…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University honored five of its distinguished alumni at its annual Alumni Awards Ceremony Thursday at the FMU …
Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world’s biggest military alliance real…
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence is leaving American Legion Baseball after 11 years, and its coaches have founded the Sandlapper Baseball Leagu…