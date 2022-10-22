SELLER OFFERING $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER! This beautiful brick home located in the Summit has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This home features lovely granite and subway tile in the kitchen along with Whirlpool stainless appliances. There is a bedroom and full bath on the first floor along with a dining area, kitchen with an island and a large family room with a fireplace with gas logs. (natural gas) There is an automation system which includes an auto docking system w/speakers, music port, USB charging ports and surround sound in the kitchen and living area. Also, a tankless water heater for continuous hot water. Bermuda grass was added to create a gorgeous front yard. Additional features include a beautiful fence (2019) and an above ground 28 foot round pool (2020) with plenty of decking for relaxing or sunbathing. All of this in a popular West Florence neighborhood is ready for a new family.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $329,900
