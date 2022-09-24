This beautiful brick home located in the Summit has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This home features lovely granite and subway tile in the kitchen along with Whirlpool stainless appliances. There is a bedroom and full bath on the first floor along with a dining area, kitchen with an island and a large family room with a fireplace with gas logs. (natural gas) There is an automation system which includes an auto docking system w/speakers, music port, USB charging ports and surround sound in the kitchen and living area. Also, a tankless water heater for continuous hot water. Bermuda grass was added to create a gorgeous front yard. Additional features include a beautiful fence (2019) and an above ground 28 foot round pool (2020) with plenty of decking for relaxing or sunbathing. All of this in a popular West Florence neighborhood is ready for a new family.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County Sheriff's deputy who was featured in a videoed encounter with a citizen and, as a result of the encounter, the citizen was pushed to the ground and arrested is no longer with the sheriff's office.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Aaron Stevens resigned Wednesday as boys' basketball coach at South Florence to take a coaching job at the college level.
DILLON, S.C. – To say Kelvin Roller and Quin McCollum know each other well is something of an understatement.
FLORENCE — Herbert and Nicole Goodman use their love for fitness and faith to not only help people achieve their body goals, but also to push …
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business Person of the Year is James Marvin Owen.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A motorist who lived through an early Saturday morning single-vehicle rollover crash on Church Street near June Lane was then apparently the victim of a hit-and-run and their body found in the roadway near the intersection of Ingram and Lawson streets where it was either dragged or dumped.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It took Jaylin Davis and LaNorris Sellers a while to make the trek to the South Florence locker room following Friday’s game …
FLORENCE – Briggs Elementary School students stood in two groups outside the school Wednesday morning. Cheers erupted as Principal Tara Newton…