Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 3002 Plan Including an open concept design with a separate living room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also includes additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $336,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Women's NCAA tournament: South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, Virginia Tech earn No. 1 seeds. See the full bracket here.
The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A few postgame jogs did nothing to calm Aydin Palmer.
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence is ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time under coach Kenny Gray. Also for the first time under Gray, th…
Ukraine's military is focused on one task: removing Russian soldiers from the battlefield. But faced with a foe whose ranks are known to be ri…