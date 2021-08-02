5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,000

Centrally located in Florence County off of Second Loop road this updated, Georgian home with five bedrooms and three and half bathroom has everything you could ask for! On the first floor from the foyer you have your formal dining room, formal living room, den complete with fireplace and breakfast area! An updated kitchen has solid surface countertops, wine closet, five burner gas stove, built in oven, dishwasher and microwave. The large downstairs master suite has a roomy bath complete with tile floors, jet tub, his and her sinks, stand up shower and walk-in closet. The whole first floor has engineered hard wood flooring. One the second story you will find four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside you are greeted with a beautifully landscaped oasis which includes a screen porch, in-ground chlorinated swimming pool and detached storage! Other features include tankless Rinnai Water heater and 2016 roof. Call today to view this home! Light fixtures over dining room table and breakfast table do not remain, and will be replaced prior to closing.