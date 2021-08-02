 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,000

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,000

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,000

Centrally located in Florence County off of Second Loop road this updated, Georgian home with five bedrooms and three and half bathroom has everything you could ask for! On the first floor from the foyer you have your formal dining room, formal living room, den complete with fireplace and breakfast area! An updated kitchen has solid surface countertops, wine closet, five burner gas stove, built in oven, dishwasher and microwave. The large downstairs master suite has a roomy bath complete with tile floors, jet tub, his and her sinks, stand up shower and walk-in closet. The whole first floor has engineered hard wood flooring. One the second story you will find four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside you are greeted with a beautifully landscaped oasis which includes a screen porch, in-ground chlorinated swimming pool and detached storage! Other features include tankless Rinnai Water heater and 2016 roof. Call today to view this home! Light fixtures over dining room table and breakfast table do not remain, and will be replaced prior to closing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones
Local News

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert