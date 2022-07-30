Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Henderson Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. In the Kitchen, there are gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave hood, and Dishwasher). There is 1 bedroom and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional Loft Space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner's Office released the names of two Ohio residents who were killed Saturday morning in a head-on …
FLORENCE, S.C. — A bronze statue of William W. Harllee holding his daughter’s hand near a railroad track could become a permanent fixture at t…
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Two Ohio residents died early Saturday morning in a head-on crash on US 378 near US 52.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash at the intersection of McIver and TV roads.
FLORENCE — A 28-year-old Timmonsville man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the TravelLodge, 3783 W. Palmetto St. in Florence, Flore…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A motorcyclist died late Tuesday night in a single-motorcycle-crash about five miles east of Hartsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Ninth-grade students in Florence 1 Schools will be taught in dedicated locations on each of the three high school campuses, t…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The votes are in and come Sunday in the morning news everybody will know who is the Best of the Pee Dee.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — School security is a national, state and Florence County School District 5 issue.
LAKE CITY — Florence School District 3 announced its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year and other employees of the year during its Opening Ceremony…