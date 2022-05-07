 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,990

2021 built house in a very desirable West Lakes subdivision with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Energy efficient home with Granite countertops, LVT & carpet flooring. home automation system,auto docking system with speakers, musicport and USB charging ports, Tankless water heater , Whirlpool appliances . Don't miss this..call your agent today!!

