 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $340,000

Lovely renovated home in the heart of Windsor Forest neighborhood. This property has undergone tremendous updating including renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Replacement windows installed throughout most of the home, insulation added in the attic, and new hvac units installed in 2020 make for a very energy efficient home. There are two master bedrooms, one downstairs and one upstairs. This property has a large fenced in backyard, over-sized parking pad and a sizable patio surrounded by beautiful landscaping creating a wonderful space for gathering of family and friends. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert