Lovely renovated home in the heart of Windsor Forest neighborhood. This property has undergone tremendous updating including renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Replacement windows installed throughout most of the home, insulation added in the attic, and new hvac units installed in 2020 make for a very energy efficient home. There are two master bedrooms, one downstairs and one upstairs. This property has a large fenced in backyard, over-sized parking pad and a sizable patio surrounded by beautiful landscaping creating a wonderful space for gathering of family and friends. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot to death Wednesday in the 400 block of West Cheves Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was arrested in Sanford, N.C., in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of a Florence woman in the 400 block of West Cheves Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers officially opened in Florence at 10 a.m. Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died in an early Wednesday morning single-vehicle crash near Hartsville.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- The driver of a Polaris side-by-side died Saturday following a May 27 Timmonsville crash.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- QVC Wednesday announced a $27.5 million expansion that will create about 360 new jobs at its fulfillment center on TV Road in Florence.
CHAPIN, S.C. — Dillon couldn’t cash in on its first big scoring opportunity. Seneca did.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot late Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Chase Street.
Fred Carter: South Carolina General Assembly likely to fund two Francis Marion University building projects
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University could be getting two new buildings.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The first person hired by Nikki Haley during her first run for governor may be the next mayor of Hartsville.