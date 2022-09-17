 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $348,900

COUNTRY AT ITS BEST! Almost 5 acres, a quick 10 minutes from town. 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 2860 Sq. Ft., 2-Car Attached Garage. Guest house, outside storage, detached garage (as is) and so much more. Built in 2020. Served by South Florence schools. If you're ready to put down roots, call your REALTOR today to see this home!

