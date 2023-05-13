5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Craftsman Style home built by MWS Construction in 2022. Open Living Room to Kitchen & Dining area. Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Downstairs Master bedroom with Private Bathroom Suite & Walk in Closet. Addition Bedroom Downstairs, with other 3 Bedrooms Upstairs. Fenced in Back Yard, with Covered Patio. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Walmart Supercenter on North Beltline Drive officially “reopened” on Friday after months of renovations.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Beth King has had a long and diverse nursing career. After graduating from Florence-Darlington Technical College in 2003, she joined the McLeo…
Here's a look at the best albums released since 2000.
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.