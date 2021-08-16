5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $349,900

Great 5 bedroom, brick ranch. This includes a one bedroom, one bath in-law suite that can be entered from an outside door. Could be used as a separate apartment, a guest suite or fifth bedroom. Large, spacious rooms with lots of storage space. Large 20 x 40 pool with new pool liner. Oversized garage, huge game room. Mature palm trees. See the beautiful pool from the sunroom. Glass doors lead onto the patio on three (3) sides. New roof! SOLAR PANELS!!!