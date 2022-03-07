5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $350,000

951 Park Avenue 5 bedroom home on double corner lot in the heart of Florence's most desirable neighborhood. Excellent floor plan and lots of character. Oversized formal living area with fireplace, large kitchen with lots of storage opens to a paneled den with masonry fireplace. Downstairs master suite features a private office with builtins. Four bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Impressive double lot with screened picnic house, outside storage, double carport and extensive extensive English gardens with mature beautiful camellias and azaleas. Standby generator, tankless water heater, encapsulation system.... to many extras to list, do not miss your opportunity.