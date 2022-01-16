Elegantly restored 107 home, very convenient location. Home is on approx. 1/2 acre lot with plenty of yard. New Architect shingles. New vinyl windows, with aluminum wrap. New Dutch lap vinyl siding with doubled foam board with aluminum corners. New treated decking, 2 New Heat/Air, New tiled walk-in shower and bath, Refinished Floors, New kitchen cabinets with Granite, New light fixtures, New appliances, & much more.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $350,000
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Masks are once again mandatory in the city of Florence.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Teachers at Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School were told in a faculty meeting Tuesday afternoon that both schools would close June 30.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are asking for the public's assistance to identify people and the owner of a car in connection with the writing of a fraudulent check.
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Sunday remains four forecast days away, but as things stand Wednesday morning it looks like the Pee Dee could get a blast of wintry mix and ice in the morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As the state braces for a winter storm that could dump significant amounts of snow as far south as northeast Georgia the Pee Dee faces the possibility of a couple of hours of freezing rain.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore now has something in common with famed author Mark Twain.
FLORENCE – Jeblonski Green’s sophomore season at Lamar was one of terrorizing quarterbacks with 12 sacks and 147 tackles.
Florence One Schools board allows Richard O'Malley to become Florence Four designated superintendent
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley will have a new job for the first half of the year.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man reported missing since Jan. 6.