5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $350,000

Elegantly restored 107 home, very convenient location. Home is on approx. 1/2 acre lot with plenty of yard. New Architect shingles. New vinyl windows, with aluminum wrap. New Dutch lap vinyl siding with doubled foam board with aluminum corners. New treated decking, 2 New Heat/Air, New tiled walk-in shower and bath, Refinished Floors, New kitchen cabinets with Granite, New light fixtures, New appliances, & much more.