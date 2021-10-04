 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $351,644

"The Bradley D". New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range. LVT downstairs and all bathrooms and laundry.

